LATEST

'MALAKI ANG POSIBILIDAD NA HINDI SIYA PILIPINO'

According to Senator Win Gatchalian, there is a big possibility that Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo is not a Filipino. During the nearly four hours hearing of the Senate into the raided POGO hub in Tarlac, Guo, who previously owned the lot where the hub was erected, reiterated that she is not a spy from China. | via Jom Garner