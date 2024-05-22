Fusion of flavors at newly opened Alejo in Quezon City

Alejo offers a wide range of offerings catered to most palates and tastes. Its menu includes different types of meat, varieties of pasta, pizza and sandwiches. Ingredients are also carefully sourced to ensure the highest quality and freshness.

For those seeking hearty and satisfying options, Alejo presents a selection of poultry dishes, such as the Roulade Inasal and Chicken Peri, prepared with Filipino flavors and spices. Seafood enthusiasts can indulge in an array of dishes and appetizers, which include the Smoked Sardinella Salad and the Soft-Shell Crab Okoy.

In addition to meat and seafood, Alejo’s menu features several pasta dishes which can appeal to guests from all walks of life. Guests can enjoy dishes like the Kaldereta Ravioli, Talangka Pasta and the Pancit con Bagnet. The pizza selection also follows suit, as many of the offerings at the restaurant combine classic Italian recipes with Filipino-inspired toppings and ingredients.

“Culinary innovation is at the heart of Alejo’s identity, and what truly sets us apart is our commitment to infusing international dishes with an unmistakably Filipino twist,” explains Kris Espinosa, executive chef of Alejo. “At Alejo, we pride ourselves on offering a dining experience that is both familiar and exciting. Our menu reflects the diverse culinary landscape of the Philippines, and it’s this fusion of international sophistication with Filipino soul that truly sets us apart from other restaurants in the area.”

Alejo is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner since 10 May.