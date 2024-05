LATEST

FIL-BRIT LASS CONQUERS 1ST RUNNER UP IN MISS ILOCOS NORTE 2024

WATCH: In an exclusive interview, 23-year-old Kiara Isabela Tomlinson of Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte, the 1st runner up in the recently concluded Miss Ilocos Norte 2024, says that being a half Filipina and half British did not stop her from reaching for her dreams in entering the world of pageantry. She said that she has loved and embraced the Filipino culture since she was young, on Wednesday, 22 May 2024. | via Jasper Dawang