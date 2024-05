LATEST

CADC ADOPTION

WATCH: Army Commanding General, Lt.Gen. Roy Galido, said the Philippine Army is working on strengthening its capability by adopting the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept (CADC). Galido, likewise, confirmed that the Philippine Army is eyeing the acquisition of a similar military platform as the US Army's Mid-Range Capability. “We will acquire,” he said. | via Lade Kabagani