VIDEOS

US can help improve Phl's critical infrastructure (Part 1)

WATCH: US Trade and Development Agency director Enoh Ebong addresses attendees on how the US can help the Philippines to improve its digital connectivity and critical infrastructure, including renewable energy, during the 6th Indo-Pacific Business Forum at the Shangri-la The Fort, Taguig City on Tuesday, 21 May 2024. | via Raffy Ayeng