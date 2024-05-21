VIDEOS

MMDA Cup 2024

WATCH: The opening ceremonies of Metropolitan Manila Development Authority's MMDA Cup 2024, a sports event featuring basketball and volleyball competitions among the 17 Local Government Units (LGUs) of Metro Manila and other participating National Government Agencies, were attended by DILG Sec. Benhur Abalos as the guest of honor, along with Metro Manila Council President and San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora and MMDA Chairman Don Artes, held at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City on Tuesday, 21 May 2024. | via Analy Labor