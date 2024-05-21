Good finds for Caloocan shoppers

Surplus, a store found in almost all SM Malls, proudly announces the opening of its 66th store, nestled at the vibrant second Level of SM City Caloocan, since 17 May.
Embracing its reputation as a haven for fashion frugal enthusiasts, Surplus invites shoppers to embark on an exciting style journey.
At Surplus, fashion never compromises quality. Delight in a diverse selection of high-quality, yet pocket-friendly clothing options.
Spanning from trendy tops, shorts, pants and chic jackets to must-have novelty finds, Surplus proudly offers an array of imported treasures, ensuring every purchase exudes style and sophistication.
Beyond apparel, Surplus features a wide array of athleisure wear perfect not only for gym sessions and outdoor adventurers but also for daily fits.
Explore shelves adorned with an enticing selection of footwear and fashionable bags.
Stay updated with the latest styles at Surplus and follow SurplusPH at Facebook and Surplus_ph at Instagram and Tiktok. There are many ways to shop at Surplus. Join Surplus’ Viber community to start shopping or Order To Deliver. Check out and call the nearest branches for special deals just for you at bit.ly/OTDcontacts.