PBBM blames Noynoy, PRRD for sluggish ‘Yolanda’ recovery

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. finger-pointed the previous administrations of President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino and Rodrigo Duterte for lacking proper rehabilitation efforts, the reason why the country has not yet fully recovered from the devastation of Super typhoon “Yolanda,” which struck the country 12 years ago.

“I can’t say that we’ve fully recovered from ‘Yolanda.’ With all those rehabilitation efforts, you know we only really started two years ago because nothing was done in the previous administration,” Marcos said in a media interview after the distribution of land titles in Tacloban City on Monday.

“Nothing was done in the administration before that, so 12 years on, we’re only really addressing it properly now,” Marcos added, as he mentioned that significant rehabilitation efforts only began two years ago.

Marcos then assured residents of Samar that the government is fast-tracking the rehabilitation of the Maharlika Highway, a vital artery through the island, which was heavily damaged by the typhoon.

However, the President assured the public that a plan is in place and funding will be available to expedite repairs.

“The plan is there, we are... the funding is, will be available, whenever the schedule requires it,” he stated.

Last March, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) announced a P8 billion budget allocation for this year to rehabilitate the Maharlika Highway in Eastern Visayas.

This includes projects for Samar province, which has some of the most damaged sections of the highway.

Last year, Marcos urged Filipinos to remember the victims of “Yolanda” who remain unaccounted for.

He attended a Mass and ceremony at Tacloban’s seaside convention center, where many sought refuge when “Yolanda” struck on November 8, 2013.

Super typhoon “Yolanda” (international name: Haiyan) resulted in over 7,000 deaths or disappearances and impacted more than 16 million people, or 3 million families, across the nation.

In 2016, former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte expressed disapproval of the government’s efforts to provide shelter and other forms of rehabilitation for those who survived the 2013 super typhoon “Yolanda.”

After that, Duterte expressed regret for the wait to survive.

He assigned former Vice President Leni Robredo — who briefly served as the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council from July to December 2016 — and former Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Michael Diño the job of expediting the housing projects.