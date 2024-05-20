Open for summer: Trainings on music, theater, dance, design and production management

STAR 2024: A Journey to Stardom, a series of art workshops, invites kids, teens and young adults to explore their passions and talents in music, theater, dance, design, and production management.

The nine-week program nurtures participants to hone their imagination, elevate their skills, and foster a balance of artistic and professional growth.

It is organized by the Culture and Arts Unit (CAU) of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB). The intensive and participative sessions will be facilitated by a roster of certified trainers and homegrown artists from internationally lauded and award-winning groups Coro San Benildo, Saint Benilde Romançon Dance Company Hip Hop and Contemporary, and Dulaang Filipino.

Volunteers from the Karilyo Shadowplay Collective, Stage Production Operations Team and Cultural Promotions Team will likewise impart their experience and knowledge in shaping the next generation of creatives.

Art forms are distributed into different kingdoms.

The Vines Kingdom offers lessons in voice and guitar. Fundamentals in singing, for solo, group, or a choir number, as well as the basics of the instrument are covered.

In the Aquatic Kingdom, aspiring performers may choose between two dance styles. Hip hop focuses on the basics and essence of the genre, fosters self-expression and incites confidence on and off the stage. Contemporary introduces coordination, movement, and balance through ballet together with techniques and improvisation.

In the Flower Queendom, learners are encouraged to express themselves through drawing and coloring as they explore their creative connection to the world. Shadow play and puppetry are likewise highlighted in this category as the participants elevate their flair in storytelling with the use of articulated cut-outs and puppets.

Young thespians may aim for the Mushroom Kingdom, where they are encouraged to immerse in the key elements of acting through character-building exercises and interactive activities.

In the Calathea Quingdom, stage and production management and media production take center stage. The topics include stage management concepts and production principles for creative productions, as well as graphic design, marketing and their relevance to modern media.

Classes will be conducted every Saturday, from 1 June to 20 July. The concluding session is slated for 26 July.

STAR 2024: A Journey to Stardom will close with a special recital, where students will be granted the opportunity to showcase their development in their respective craft. It is scheduled for 27 July.

The module is priced at P5,000 per workshop and is inclusive of the recital fee. All workshops will be conducted at the Benilde Taft campus, 2544 Taft Avenue, Malate, Manila. It is open to the public, as well as to the incoming freshmen of Academic Year 2024 to 2025. Contact Glide Set at glidhelmay.set@benilde.edu.ph or 09364657078 and Clarisse Sio at clarisseandrea.sio@benilde.edu.ph or 09694988322. Register through tinyurl.com/STAR2024Workshops.