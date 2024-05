VIDEOS

Add'l PCG assets to be deployed

WATCH: Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Vice Admiral Robert Noble Patrimonio discusses with the media the significance of deploying additional assets following the send-off ceremony of their troops at the PCG office in Manila on Monday, 20 May 2024. He said that about six more assets are to be deployed to various critical districts in the country to augment and intensify the fight against human trafficking, drugs and arms smuggling, and other maritime infringements. | via King Rodriguez