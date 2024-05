VIDEOS

PEDAL FOR 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY

WATCH: Hundreds join Pedal for People and Planet at UP Diliman, Quezon City, on 19 May 2024, advocating for 100% renewable energy to secure a fossil fuel-free future for children. The event occurs simultaneously in Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Indonesia, highlighting the urgent need to limit the planet's temperature rise below 1.5° Celsius. | via Analy Labor