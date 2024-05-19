Bong Go offers support to underprivileged in Nueva Ecija

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go reaffirmed his commitment to help pursue a more comfortable life for his fellow Filipinos.

On Friday, 17 May as an adopted son of Nueva Ecija, Go had his Malasakit Team deliver aid to struggling residents in Gapan City in partnership with GP Partylist Representative Jose Gay Padiernos.

"Mga kababayan, huwag po kayong mawalan ng pag-asa. Patuloy po tayong magtulungan at magkaisa para sa ikabubuti ng bawat isa. Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, patuloy ko pong ipaglalaban ang inyong kapakanan at tutulong sa abot ng aking makakaya para mabigyan ng mas maayos at komportableng buhay ang kapwa nating Pilipino," said Go in a video message.

As he continues to prioritize the well-being of the Filipinos, Go, Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, offered assistance to those in need of medical care and encouraged them to visit Eduardo L. Joson Memorial Hospital and Dr. Paulino J. Garcia Memorial Research and Medical Center (PJGMRMC), both in Cabanatuan City and Talavera General Hospital in Talavera where there are Malasakit Centers ready to assist with their expenses.

Established in 2018, the Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop that brings together concerned agencies to provide particularly poor and indigent patients with access to medical assistance programs.

To date, the program has established 165 Malasakit Centers nationwide, which have helped more or less ten million Filipinos.

Advocating for a better health sector in the country, Go sponsored a measure in the Senate to increase the bed capacity of DR. PJGMRMC from 400 to 1,000 beds.

The senator's Malasakit Team mounted the distribution activity at the GP Headquarters and assisted 500 indigents.

The beneficiaries then received snacks, vitamins, masks, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs.

"Ang isa ko pong adbokasiya ay sports. Gusto ko pong ilayo ang mga kabataan sa iligal na droga. Isang pamamaraan po ay iengganyo natin sila to get into sports, stay away from drugs. Kaya namimigay po ako ng bola," added Go, who chairs the Senate Committee on Sports.

They also gave away shoes and a mobile phone to select recipients.

In line with the government's interventions to mitigate the impacts of various crises, financial assistance was also given to each beneficiary by the national government.

"Mga kababayan ko, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos," he ended.