PBBM GRACES PMA BAGONG SINAG CLASS GRADUATION RITE

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. leads the commencement exercises of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Bagong Sinag Class of 2024 at the PMA Grandstand, Fort del Pilar in Baguio City, on Saturday, 18 May 2024. The PMA Bagong Sinag Class of 2024 comprises 224 male and 52 female graduates, with class valedictorian Jeneth Elumba from Surigao City. Elumba is the seventh woman to top the PMA since 1993. | via Yummie Dingding