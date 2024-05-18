Atsuko Okatsuka’s fearless brand of comedy in manila

Get ready for a night of laughter as American stand-up comedian, actress and writer Atsuko Okatsuka brings her International Full Grown Tour to Manila.

The stand-up comedy show spanning across Asia with legs in Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines — is set to take place at Samsung Hall, SM Aura, BGC on 13 July.

Atsuko Okatsuka, known for her fearless and boundary-pushing comedy, is ready to delight Manila audiences with her sharp wit, charisma and infectious energy. From Los Angeles to Manila, Atsuko’s unique brand of humor guarantees an unforgettable evening of entertainment.

Tickets are available online at www.InsigniaPresents.com or at any SM Tickets branches nationwide.

For more information and ticket inquiries, contact Emma at emma@insigniapresents.com.