Tee No. 8 showdown

LOOK: David Serdenia, Zachary Villaroman, and Patrick Tambalque at Tee Number 8 during the final round for B 15-18 of the ICTSI JPGT Luzon Series 1 at Splendido Taal Golf Club on 17 May 2024 | via Joey Sanchez Mendoza