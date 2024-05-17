PBBM GOES TO PAGUDPUD President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. leads the inauguration of the Tourist Rest Area in Saud Beach, Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte on Friday, 17 May 2024. Joining the president are Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco, Ilocos Norte Vice Governor Cecilia Araneta-Marcos, Pagudpud Mayor Rafael Ralph Benemerito II, and TIEZA COO Mark Lapid. The Tourist Rest Area is a flagship project of the DOT identified as among the priority programs of the President. It aims to be a convergence point that foreign and local travelers could approach to get information on tourism sites and attractions, activities, and accommodations; reporting concerns related to safety and security; and gaining access to other provisions necessary during their stay at a destination, such as a clean restroom. | via YUMMIE DINGDING #tourismarea #PagudpudIlocosNorte #IlocosNorte #tourismph #PBBM #DepartmentOfTourismPH #visitph #DailyTribune