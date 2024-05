LATEST

SAVING THE CITIES THROUGH MASUNGI

WATCH: The Masungi Georeserve, a 2,700-hectare watershed in the province of Rizal, is among the few remaining forested areas in the country. But Billie Dumaliang, director for advocacy of Masungi Georeserve Foundation, says the threats of deforestation in this area linger and are much intertwined with the living conditions of urban residents. Billie, who spoke in a meeting of Rotary Club of Makati this week, explains the problem. | via Kathryn Jose