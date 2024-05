LATEST

PAPAL NUNCIO GOES TO PASAY

WATCH: Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano and city officials welcome Papal Nuncio Charles John Brown at Malibay Plaza. The Papal Nuncio is in Malibay, Pasay City for the celebration of the Feast of Saint John Nepomucene (San Juan Nepomuceno). | via Richbon Quevedo