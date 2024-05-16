VIDEOS

How green is your business?

WATCH: Starting 2026, small and medium enterprises that want to export products to Europe must also submit a sustainability report as the region will be imposing carbon tax emissions. Global Compact Network, a group that educates businesses on sustainability, will be conducting sessions for firms to explain STACS, a digital database tool that will help them create sustainability reports faster but accurately. Consumer goods manufacturer Unilever shares the benefits of making firms greener. | via Kathryn Jose