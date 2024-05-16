Fury’s dad says sorry

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AFP) — The father of British boxer Tyson Fury said he means “no harm to any Ukrainian” on Wednesday after an altercation ahead of this week’s undisputed heavyweight clash with Oleksandr Usyk.

John Fury was sporting a mark in the center of his forehead after apparently headbutting a member of Usyk’s entourage during Monday’s media day.

“It’s a sport where you have big guys full of testosterone and things happen, emotions run high,” he said at the pre-fight open workout in Riyadh.

“Hear this: I mean no harm to any Ukrainian. I respect them, they’re going through all their troubles. But listen, we’re all fighters and that’s what you get from fighters,” Fury told the crowd.

Footage shared on X appeared to show Fury senior go eyeball-to-eyeball with a man wearing an Usyk team tracksuit before lashing out at him with his head.

The 59-year-old was later seen with a cut forehead and two streams of blood pouring down his face, either side of his nose.

After his apology of sorts, Usyk and Tyson Fury took to the open-air ring in the sweltering Saudi evening for separate routines of shadow boxing and light sparring.

“I’m on top of the world, baby!” Fury said afterwards, when asked about his mood.

“Who wouldn’t be enjoying it?”

The 6-foot-9 Fury, 39, will face the 37-year-old, 6ft 3in Usyk on Saturday in the first heavyweight unification fight in 25 years.