A celebration of love across the ages

Hilton Manila proudly announces its upcoming bridal fair, "Ever After — A Journey through Time," set to take place on 18 and 19 May at the hotel's ballroom.

This year's theme celebrates weddings and the enduring milestones of love that follow, from 10-year anniversaries to golden wedding celebrations and vow renewals.

From venue styling to floral arrangements, expect exciting offers from both suppliers and Hilton Manila, promising to transform weddings into timeless memories. Attendees will also have the opportunity to witness a captivating fashion show revealing the latest bridal couture trends.

"We are thrilled to invite couples on this enchanting journey through time, celebrating not only the day of their union but the beautiful journey that follows," says John Lucas, General Manager at Hilton Manila.

"Through 'Ever After', we aim to inspire couples to create moments that transcend time and leave a lasting legacy of love. We encourage everyone to join us for an unforgettable experience filled with inspiration, joy, and a celebration of a love that lasts a lifetime."

From the initial planning stages to the grand finale of weddings or social celebrations, Hilton Manila's dedicated team is committed to surpassing expectations with seamless and outstanding service.

With a blend of sophistication and warmth, Hilton Manila ensures that every detail is meticulously attended to, creating an experience that is as memorable as it is effortless.