Win Metawin set to mesmerize spectators at Miss Universe Phl Coronation

Win Metawin, celebrated Thai actor, is slated to dazzle audiences at the upcoming Miss Universe Philippines Coronation, scheduled for 22 May, 2024, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. Best known for his captivating performances on screen, Metawin’s appearance promises to add an extra sparkle to the event, captivating audiences with his charm and talent.

Acknowledging his exceptional talent and impact, Forbes honored Metawin by including him in their highly selective Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list, a testament to his growing significance in the entertainment world.

Further highlighting his multifaceted abilities, Metawin was awarded the prestigious AFA Rising Star Award at the 17th Asian Film Awards Ceremony in Hong Kong last March. This event also marked the international premiere of his debut film, "Under Parallel Skies”, showcasing Metawin's prowess and potential on a global stage.

Fans eager to witness this extraordinary event can secure their tickets now at smtickets.com. Don't miss the chance to experience a night of beauty, elegance, and entertainment with Win Metawin and the country's most stunning pageant contestants at the Miss Universe Philippines Coronation.

Win Metawin's special treat for Filipino fans:

In an exclusive announcement, Win Metawin will also perform one popular Original Pilipino Music (OPM) song, adding a special touch to his appearance and delighting his Filipino fans.

About Metawin Opas-iamkajorn:

Metawin Opas-iamkajorn is a well-known Thai actor recognized for his roles in various television series and films. With his widespread appeal, he has garnered a dedicated following both domestically and internationally.