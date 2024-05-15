LATEST

RESOLUTION FILED TO CONDUCT WIRE-TAPPING INQUIRY

WATCH: Senator Francis Tolentino said a resolution was filed calling the chamber’s committee on national defense to conduct an inquiry over the alleged wire-tapping of a phone conversation between AFP Western Command chief Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos and a Chinese diplomat. Tolentino said that panel chairperson Senator Jinggoy Estrada agreed to start the inquiry on Tuesday, 21 May 2024. Tolentino said the chamber will invite the Department of National Defense, the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, the Department of Foreign Affairs, and the Chinese Embassy to join the public hearing on the matter. | via Lade Kabagani