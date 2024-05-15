Muntinlupa trains students on road safety

More than 400 elementary and high school learners from various public and private schools in Muntinlupa City participated in the Batang Munti Masunurin Road Safety Training at South Park Center, Muntinlupa City.

Mayor Ruffy Biazon, who expressed his full support for the program, underscored the importance of road safety training for the youth.

“The youth are also pedestrians as they also use the roads, so they must know how to read signages and understand the rules,” Biazon said.

“We want every Muntinlupeño to be familiar with the rules and regulations and to have discipline on the road for a safer Muntinlupa,” he added.

The project is aligned with the Kaayusan/Kaligtasan Agenda authored by Biazon, which aims to build a resilient and safe environment for all its citizens.

The project was made possible through collaborative efforts by the City Government of Muntinlupa with the Youth Affairs and Sports Development Office, Disaster Resilience and Reduction Management, and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority.

Participants actively paid attention to simulation-based training, where they were tasked to present their learnings on the topics shared by MMDA’s in-house lecturers.

As part of the culminating activity, student-participants visited the MMDA’s Children’s Road and Safety Park with a child-sized infrastructure and miniature building structures for interactive experiential learning in observing traffic rules and regulations and by understanding road safety in a controlled setting.