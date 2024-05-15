Ina ni Gigi de Lana pumanaw na

Pumanaw na ang ina ng singer na si Gigi de Lana.

Matagal ding lumaban sa sakit na breast cancer ang mother ni Gigi na si Imelda de Lana.

Nag-post si Gigi ng ilang photos ng kanyang ina kasama ang caption na ito: “Salamat sa lahat ng dasal niyo kay mama. She passed away at 9:19pm May 14, 2024. Mahal na mahal kita mama. Pahinga ka na.”

“Our deepest sympathies to the bereaved family.”

“Our heartfelt Condolences and prayers Gi, Gigi De Lana... May the loving memories of your dearest Mama Mel Orfano bring you peace, comfort and strength in the days ahead.

Rest In Gods loving arms momie Mel.”

“Condolence Gigi. She can take a rest now from all the pain.”

Maratandaan na humingi pa ng prayers si Gigi for her mother Imelda kamakailan lang.

“My mom is at the ICU now. If you have seen my stories, meron dun prayer, if you wanna pray for my mom, you can pray for her if you want,” aniya.

“She’s fighting for her life now and I don’t know if pag-uwi ko andun pa siya. But I really wish she will be there,” say niya.

“I really wanna hug her, kiss her because, you know, hindi mo alam kung kailan mawawala yung taong mahalaga sa ‘yo. So, spend the time sa kanila and love with all your heart. There’s nothing wrong with it, just love, para hindi ka rin mag-regret. Because now I am regretting things that I didn’t do with my mom,” dagdag pa niya

“I love her so much. And please love your family kasi sila yung nandiyan para sa inyo. Trust me, they love you with all their heart. Mahal na mahal kayo ng parents niyo,” pagtatapos na sabi ng singer.