Bong Go applauds TESDA graduates in Danao City, Cebu

"Binabati ko po ang lahat ng mga graduates ng Technical Education and Skills Development Authority ngayong araw na ito. Malaking tagumpay po ito para sa inyong lahat dulot ng inyong mga pagsisikap upang makumpleto ang inyong pag-aaral," Senator Christopher "Bong" Go expressed his congratulations to the TESDA scholars who have completed their Contact Center Services National Certificate (NC II) program in Danao City, Cebu on Tuesday, May 14.

The Contact Center Services NC II program, collaboratively developed by TESDA and Call Centers Academy, is aimed at teaching the basics of call center operations.

The curriculum covers customer service, handling inquiries, managing complaints, and using information technology tools.

This program meets international standards and includes modules to improve communication skills, essential for success in any call center role.

"The skills and knowledge you have acquired here will be your foundation for success in your chosen field. Kung may kinakailangan pa po kayong suporta mula sa gobyerno, magsabi lang kayo. Tutulong ako sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko po ang magserbisyo," Go encouraged.

In coordination with Mayor Thomas Mark "Mix" Durano and Vice Mayor Ramon "Nito" Durano III, among others, a total of 350 scholars benefitted from the TESDA program through Go's initiative and support.

They were gathered at the Danao City Civic Center and received grocery packs and snacks from the senator while there were select recipients of shirts and balls for basketball and volleyball.

The senator emphasized the importance of vocational education in empowering individuals and advancing community development.

He acknowledged TESDA's role in providing accessible, high-quality training programs that equip Filipinos with essential skills, enhancing their job prospects and enabling them to contribute actively to the country's economic growth.

For his part as a senator, Go filed SBN 2115, which aims to institutionalize a technical-vocational education and training and livelihood program for rehabilitated drug dependents.

The bill seeks to provide skills training and enhance the employability of former drug dependents, allowing them to rebuild their lives and contribute to their communities.

Meanwhile, Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography encouraged the public to seek assistance from the Malasakit Centers scattered in the province.

Senator Go, the principal author and sponsor of the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, has championed the cause of providing convenient access to medical assistance programs to particularly poor and indigent patients.

Currently, there are 165 Malasakit Centers established throughout the nation, which have already assisted more or less ten million Filipinos, as reported by the DOH.

In Cebu, these centers are located at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC), St. Anthony Mother and Child Hospital, and Cebu City Medical Center, all in Cebu City.

Other Malasakit Centers exist at Lapu-Lapu City Hospital, Cebu Provincial Hospital in Carcar City, Eversley Childs Sanitarium and General Hospital in Mandaue City, and Cebu South Medical Center in Talisay City.

"Ilapit natin ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa mga nangangailangan nito lalo na pagdating sa kalusugan ng mga mahihirap nating kababayan. Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.