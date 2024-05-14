‘Looking Back’: Celebrating the life of Fernando Modesto

One can never fail to be delighted at the sight of a Modesto painting.

Fernando Modesto, artist since the early 70’s, was born in 1952. His work is characterized by a style that is irreverent, whimsical and colorful.

The study of Indonesian culture that Modesto did in Jakarta during the two decades when he and his family were based there, resulted in the formation of his visual sensibility. As a recipient of a scholarship from the British Council, he attended the Central School of Art and Design in London in 1982.