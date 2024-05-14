‘Looking Back’: Celebrating the life of Fernando Modesto

One can never fail to be delighted at the sight of a Modesto painting.
Fernando Modesto, artist since the early 70’s, was born in 1952. His work is characterized by a style that is irreverent, whimsical and colorful.
The study of Indonesian culture that Modesto did in Jakarta during the two decades when he and his family were based there, resulted in the formation of his visual sensibility. As a recipient of a scholarship from the British Council, he attended the Central School of Art and Design in London in 1982.
The exhibition “Looking Back,” Modesto’s first exhibition since Covid-19, celebrates the artist’s unconventional and zany approach to art and painting. It takes viewers on a joyful journey through seven decades of colorful and eccentric creations.
The transformative nature of the theme is highlighted by Modesto’s life and work, which together span five decades from his one-man show at the Cultural Center of the Philippines which sold out in 1972. When one examines Modesto’s body of work through the lens of abstract expressionism, one is able to observe the evolution of his artistic style, technique, and vision over the course of his career.
The artist Modesto’s most recent exhibition in Galerie Hans Brumann in Legazpi Village, Makati, which follows the development of his art alongside his personal life, is centered on the concepts of time, creativity, and the artist’s never-ending search for self-expression. These are all themes that run throughout the exhibition.
“Looking Back” will be on view at Galerie Hans Brumann from 17 May to 30 June.