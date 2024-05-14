‘Boss House’ retreats

Introducing Boss House Bali, an idyllic six-bedroom luxury retreat nestled amidst the serene landscapes of Bali, to celebrate the launch of its Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

Open to Hugo Boss Experience members, VIP customers and key tastemakers from the Asia-Pacific region, it is a space to immerse guests in the Boss lifestyle while providing opportunities to delve deeper into the brand, shop for exclusive products and book stays.

Inspired by traditional and contemporary design aesthetics, it is a scenic villa that serves as a sanctuary for fashion, creativity and self-discovery, inviting discerning individuals to “feel the power within” and embrace the essence of the 24/7 Boss lifestyle.