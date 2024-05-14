‘Boss House’ retreats

Introducing Boss House Bali, an idyllic six-bedroom luxury retreat nestled amidst the serene landscapes of Bali, to celebrate the launch of its Spring/Summer 2024 collection.
Open to Hugo Boss Experience members, VIP customers and key tastemakers from the Asia-Pacific region, it is a space to immerse guests in the Boss lifestyle while providing opportunities to delve deeper into the brand, shop for exclusive products and book stays.
Inspired by traditional and contemporary design aesthetics, it is a scenic villa that serves as a sanctuary for fashion, creativity and self-discovery, inviting discerning individuals to “feel the power within” and embrace the essence of the 24/7 Boss lifestyle.
The Spring/Summer 2024 collection comes to life with impeccable craftsmanship, innovative designs, and carefully curated decors and finishes of Boss House Bali. Upon arrival, guests are greeted by a dedicated Boss The Collection Parfum corner and a resident dog adorned in Boss dog accessories for a warm welcome. Further inside is a counter showcasing products from the latest collection, including apparel, leather goods, accessories and footwear. Situated nearby are six exclusive rooms, each equipped with essential eyewear, bedding, bathrobes and towels, promising to be a destination for guests to unwind, recharge and embrace modern luxury. The outdoor area offers a relaxing countryside landscape while guests unwind and recharge by a turquoise pool, designed with a water slide that spirals skyward and connects to the upper floor.
Filipino model and fashion personality LA Aguinaldo was among the first guests to experience the chic ambiance of Boss House Bali. Throughout his stay, LA effortlessly showcased pieces from the Spring/Summer 2024 collection, embodying #BeYourOwnBOSS ethos with self-determination, confidence, and authenticity. During his retreat, he participated in yoga sessions featuring the Boss Active line, sunset cocktails against Bali’s breathtaking backdrop and luxe dinner gatherings.
A first-of-its-kind in Southeast Asia, Boss House Bali is a destination for modern luxury and self-discovery. The place stays open for selected invited guests until 31 July. For those unable to join or book a stay, an immersive virtual experience is available on hugoboss.com.