‘All-Time Saya’ on ALLTV

Three of the most loved Kapamilya teleseryes — Pangako Sa’yo (2015), Forevermore and On The Wings of Love — will lead ALLTV’s new primetime block called “All-Time Saya” alongside Minute To Win It and TV Patrol.

After the simulcast of the news program TV Patrol, viewers can relive the classic love story of Angelo and Yna, played by Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo, in the hit remake of Pangako Sa’yo on weeknights at 8 p.m. The show also stars Ian Veneracion as Eduardo and Jodi Sta. Maria and Angelica Panganiban who play rivals Amor and Claudia, respectively.

Forevermore fans will also be delighted to look back on the unfolding of love between Xander, an only child of a hotel magnate, and Agnes, the daughter of a strawberry farmer. The well-loved series shot in the picturesque Sitio La Presa in Baguio airs at 8:45 p.m.

Another beautiful love story will unravel anew in On The Wings of Love which features the journey of Leah (Nadine Lustre) who has to get hitched to Clark (James Reid) for a marriage of convenience to survive in the US. The hit romcom series, partly shot in San Francisco, will air at 9:30 p.m.

The fun in ALLTV’s primetime starts at 5:45 p.m. with the exciting game show Minute to Win It: Replay hosted by Luis Manzano and simulcast with Kapamilya Channel.

Don’t miss the “All-Time Saya” weeknights on ALLTV available on Channel 2 on free TV, cable, and satellite TV nationwide.