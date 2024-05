LATEST

60th PH-EU diplomatic relations

WATCH: The celebration for the 60th European Union-Philippines Diplomatic Relations was celebrated on Tuesday, 14 May 2024 at the Yuchengco Museum in Makati City through an exhibit. The EU Representative to the Philippines, Ambassador Luc Veron reminisced how the tough alliance began and also aired the special memories he will leave being the EU Ambassador to the Philippines. | via Raffy Ayeng