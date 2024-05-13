MyKwentongJollibee Mother’s Day special celebrates transcending love and endless gratitude

After two kilig and inspiring love stories released last Valentine’s Day, Jollibee is back with another #MyKwentongJollibee short film in time for Mother’s Day.

For this year’s Mother’s Day special, Jollibee tells a heartwarming real-life story about a mother’s love that goes beyond her family: a love that also extends to the people around her, showing that motherhood is not only defined by blood, but also by heart.

In an Instagram post published last May 2023, Mariel Enguito looked back and shared what her Mommy Aines did for her during her 6th birthday celebration. Despite living in a far-flung area, Mommy Aines made sure that her daughter was able to enjoy her birthday, with of course, the help of Jollibee. What her mom did not only made Mariel the happiest; it also brought smiles to the other children in their remote town in Tangub, Mindanao.

The film details what kind of mother Mommy Aines is, not just for her family, but for the people in her community who regarded her as a mother figure or nanay-nanayan. This touching tale of love and endless gratitude hopes to pay tribute to all kinds of moms this Mother’s Day–whether it’s one’s biological mom, grandmother, teacher, neighbor, or just about any individual that exhibits the loving and nurturing traits of a mother.

Watch #MyKwentongJollibee Mother’s Day: Nanay ng Bayan below:

“We are truly inspired by stories like Mommy Aines’, which show that a mother’s love is unwavering and selfless and can go beyond one's own family. We hope that this year’s #MyKwentongJollibee Mother’s Day film touches the hearts of people and moves them to show appreciation for their moms and mother figures alike, not just on Mother’s Day but everyday,” says Dorothy Dee-Ching, VP-Marketing of Jollibee.

