LATEST

Go Negosyo awardees

WATCH: First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos, together with Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco, handed the plaque of recognition to this year's awardees of the Go Negosyo Tourism Summit themed "Let's GO, Love the Philippines" at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Parañaque City on 13 May 2024. Start-ups related to accommodation and tours, food and retail, sustainable ecotourism, and unique attractions are the recipients of the Inspiring Tourism Entrepreneurs Award. Special recognition was also awarded to inspirational travel content creators who have made major contributions to Philippine tourism via social media. | via King Rodriguez