WATCH: DAILY TRIBUNE interviews Staff Sergeant Shyrell Abad of the 1st Regional Community Defense Group 1 of the Philippine Army, a drill master and admin of the famous "Pitik Kawal", a social media page that highlights the life of soldiers in the field on Monday, 13 May. "Pitik Kawal" also aims to assists candidate soldiers and ROTC Cadets who are financially incapable to be able to reach their dreams. | via Jasper Dawang