Art Circle Gallery Opens with Works

Uptown Bonifacio in Taguig City just opened Art Circle Gallery with a showcase of works by painter Jeff Dizon.

Uptown Sosi: Reflective Contours, Dizon’s visionary exhibition, invites viewers to immerse themselves in a realm of introspection and contemplation. It is open to guests until 15 May the gallery, located at the upper ground of Uptown Mall.

The opening ceremony was graced by former Secretary of Health Dr. Francisco Duque III, Megaworld COO Lourdes Gutierrez-Alfonso, and Uptown Bonifacio general manager Camille Elviña. Also joining the celebration were artists Prudencio Lamarroza, Benji Cabangis and Rico Lascano.

“At Uptown Bonifacio, we are committed to embracing arts and culture. We take pride in providing a vibrant platform for artists to showcase their exceptional talents and bring it closer to more people. It brings us immense joy to welcome Art Circle Gallery, as we continue our tradition of celebrating creativity and fostering a dynamic cultural scene within our community,”Elviña.

This marks the beginning of a series of pop-up exhibits at Uptown Mall in Uptown Bonifacio, designed to showcase contemporary art that challenges conventions and initiates meaningful discourse.