HALA, BAKA ANG LAKI NG BILL N'YAN? LOOK: A giant split-type and inverter air conditioner was installed by Carrier, an appliance manufacturer at a corner of Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City that amazed both the citizens and netizens that made it the talk of the town due to the immense heat that most people experienced due to the lingering hot weather brought by El Niño. Carrier, through its Instagram account further said, "Experience it yourself at Crescent Park Bus Stop, 31st Street Corner 1st Ave., BGC (In front of Global Art) 💙." The giant air-conditioner actually produces cold air. | via Fred Angelo Cadlaon Video from carrier_ph/IG