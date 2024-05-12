Abled disabled

A heartwarming story last week sent my heart into a frenzy.

Last Friday, we celebrated the remarkable achievements of 91 individuals with disabilities. These inspiring individuals completed vocational training in centers operated by the Department of Social Welfare and Development. This is a testament to the state’s commitment to supporting persons with disabilities (PWDs) and proving that disability is not a hindrance to success.

The PWDs underwent training in various skills, such as housekeeping, janitorial services, dressmaking, adaptive computers for the visually impaired, massage therapy, beauty care, hairdressing, computer software, food service management, and social rehabilitation.

The centers are designed to provide specialized training to individuals with disabilities and are meticulously tailored to meet each individual’s unique needs to enhance their employability and foster self-reliance.

As parents, there is no greater satisfaction than witnessing our children pursue their dreams despite the challenges. These 91 individuals prove the DSWD’s dedication to empowering PWDs and providing them opportunities for a brighter future.

One student began the Adaptive Computer Technology for the Blind program at the center in May 2023 and completed the course this year, including the social preparation lesson. He expressed great pride in his newly acquired skills, which he can now apply to his current job at the Action Center of Quezon City District 3.

Children, women, senior citizens, and especially PWDs belong to vulnerable groups. It is good that we have a Magna Carta for Disabled Persons (Republic Act 7277), a landmark legislation that protects and promotes their rights and welfare.

Local governments play a crucial role in getting the active involvement of PWDs in developing independent skills and fostering positive attitudes towards work. By focusing on creating localized programs that address disability prevention, rehabilitation, and equalization of opportunities, these initiatives can empower people with disabilities to become self-reliant, productive, and contributing members of society.

A good information dissemination campaign on disability prevention would help raise awareness regarding the causes and effects of disabling conditions. Assisting with restorative services would help PWDs who lack financial resources attain maximum improvements in their physical residual capacities to facilitate integration into family and community life.

Inclusion means enabling PWDs to participate in economic, social, political, spiritual, emotional, and social activities. Unfortunately, most persons with disabilities often experience neglect.

With the necessary support, PWDs can overcome obstacles and achieve their goals. Sharing their success stories can inspire others in similar situations to follow in their footsteps, leading to a more inclusive and supportive community for PWDs.

One crucial step towards creating a more inclusive society is to provide employment opportunities to PWDs. We should offer them the same job opportunities we provide to abled people. PWDs, too, can excel in various fields and bring unique perspectives and experience because they sometimes sense things that we don’t. This is not just about equality; this is about enriching our workplaces and communities.

A 2022 United Nations report on disability and employment showed that in first-world countries, 80 to 90 percent of people with disabilities of employment age are employed. In second-world countries, this figure is around 50 percent. However, it is concerning that only 10 percent of PWDs of employment age are employed in third-world countries.

People with disabilities require specially designed and friendly workspaces, including office desks, desktops, chairs, and closets. Many employers need to pay more attention to these requirements despite the potential financial implications, as providing an ideal working space is expensive.

Individuals who inspire us to think beyond the boundaries of conventionality and embrace authenticity are the true visionaries.

Sometimes, they are the ones who color outside the lines.

