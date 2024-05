Photos

FROM BUMP TO BABY

LOOK: Joint forces are super moms Angelica Panganiban-Homan and Maxine Medina-Llana as they tackle the importance of having a community of mothers and a space to share the beautiful experiences in trusting Johnson’s Baby products, 11 May 2024 in "From Bump to Baby," a special event in line with the celebration of Mother's Day at the Blue Leaf Events Pavilion in Taguig City. | via Hiroshi Allera