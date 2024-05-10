Treat Yourself 2024: Welcome to the Self-Care Movement

As SM Supermarket and Savemore Market's Treat Yourself enters its 4th year, it continues to redefine shopping experiences as more than just an event; it’s a movement advocating self-care and indulgence, fostering a culture of fun and wellness. For until the end of May, shoppers are invited to embark on a journey of joy, relaxation, and delight at their branches nationwide.

A Celebration of Self-Care

The Treat Yourself campaign offers an array of deals and offers across food, beauty, and health segments. Moreover, SM Advantage Card (SMAC) members can expect member-only deals, enticing bundles, freebies, and substantial discounts.

Supported by leading grocery brands such as Coca Cola, Kitkat, Milo, Bear brand, Chuckie, Colgate, Head and Shoulders, Dove Hair, Dove Body, and many more, Treat Yourself promises an enriching shopping experience with event-exclusive offers.

Pillar ambassadors are at the forefront of spreading the self-care movement during the Treat Yourself campaign. In the food category, we have professional chef Gerick Manalo and food enthusiast Bayaw Mike. For beauty, actress-vlogger Bea Borres and model Racy Oliva take the lead. In health, wellness advocates Dan and Danica will share tips for a balanced lifestyle. Together, they're here to inspire and guide everyone to prioritize self-care.

Delightful Experiences Await

From skincare to wellness products and delectable treats, shoppers can immerse themselves in exclusive promotions both in-store and online at smmarkets.ph. The excitement extends beyond discounts with captivating activities and experiences at SM Supermarket and Savemore Market.

From 3 May to 7 June, patrons can enjoy up to P40 off in all stores, along with exclusive offers at select branches. With enticing incentives such as up to 50 extra points, 5+1 promo bundles, and complimentary items in every pack, Treat Yourself ensures a delightful shopping experience.

Moreover, exclusive to the Treat Yourself expo branches at SM Supermarket San Lazaro from 3 to 5 May and at SM Supermarket Dasmariñas from 24 to 26 May, the first 50 shoppers will receive a free Treat Bag. Each bag is filled with self-care goodies worth over P1,000, and it’s all yours with a minimum purchase of P2,000 inclusive of any Treat Yourself items.

For those seeking even greater rewards, every purchase of P500 worth of Treat Yourself items during the aforementioned dates and locations, shoppers stand a chance to win an exhilarating P10,000 grocery shopping spree.

The excitement extends online as well, where shoppers can shop at smmarkets.ph from 1 to 15 May to and get FREE Coles Malted Milk Biscuits with a minimum spend of P3,000 inclusive of any participating Treat Yourself items.

As we indulge in the Treat Yourself experience, let this celebration remind you at every day is a chance to prioritize your well-being, embrace self-care, and to love yourself.