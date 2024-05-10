Bumpy ride

If you plan to take C. Aguila Street from a popular restaurant on the corner of J.P. Laurel to Mendiola, prepare for a short bumpy journey and feel the road come alive beneath you.

Ironic as it may seem, after the road diggings were completed several months back, road bumps abounded, and each jolt will test a motorist’s patience and resilience.

Road diggings are common in urban areas, as cities constantly strive to upgrade and maintain their infrastructure to meet the demands of a growing population.

We’ve all been there — stuck in traffic, dealing with noise and dust, all because the cities decided it was time for road upgrades. Sure, it’s a necessary evil, but what grinds motorists’ gears is when the work is finally done, and the road is left with those annoying uneven fillings.

They may not seem like a big deal initially, but trust me, they can make your daily commute a nightmare. Driving over those bumpy patches feels like riding a rollercoaster, except it’s not fun, not to mention the wear and tear it puts on your car.

The uneven surfaces can mess up the vehicle’s alignment and suspension, leading to costly repairs and maintenance. Is the government asking us to pay for their shoddy work with our hard—earned cash?

But it’s not just about the inconvenience — it’s also a safety issue. Those uneven fillings can be a hazard for drivers, especially during bad weather or at night when visibility is poor.

Hazards also loom for pedestrians who have to navigate these lumpy roads. Tripping over those uneven surfaces is no joke, especially for the elderly and those with mobility issues. I hope the cities are not playing a game of “How many ways can we inconvenience you today?”

The bigger picture is that when the government allows substandard road projects to persist, it shortchanges us in terms of taxes and quality of life.

A well-maintained road is not just a convenience; it’s a necessity for a thriving community. Businesses rely on smooth roads to attract customers, residents need safe streets to walk and drive on, and we all deserve to feel that our taxes are being put to good use.

Government authorities need to step up their game. They shouldn’t be cutting corners when it comes to road maintenance. Investing in quality materials and skilled labor may cost more upfront, but it pays off in the long run with fewer repairs and happier residents.

Let’s not forget about oversight — someone needs to make sure these road projects are done right the first time, so we’re not left dealing with uneven fillings and headaches down the road.

The next time the government considers a road repair completed and open for public use, the surface should be smooth and safe for travel, and any signage or markings should be installed appropriately.

In the end, it’s all about accountability and transparency. We deserve to know that our taxes are being used wisely and that our safety and comfort are prioritized.

When government authorities focus on quality and accountability in road maintenance and repairs, they’re not just patching up streets but also showing the community they’re dedicated to keeping things reliable, earning the public’s trust along the way.

Like a chain strengthened by its link, a road is only as strong as its weakest repair.