Celebrating motherhood

Inspiring tales

Chairmom by Merlee Jayme. For many moms, they have to choose between career or home life. But Chairmom Merlee Jayme shows how integrating both is possible and that any mom can be “mombitious.” Explore the dual demands of leadership in the workplace and nurturing at home as Merlee shares her empowering journey navigating the high stakes of the advertising industry while being a committed mother to four daughters.

Bidang Misis: Paano Tutugon sa Hamon habang OFW si Mister by Gitte Quintos. In Philippine society, overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are more common than we think. It’s a typical story in many families: one parent has to work abroad while the other is left to take care of the family all alone for prolonged periods. This book highlights different stories of Filipino moms who have to maintain their households while their husbands work overseas.

Fearless Filipinas II: 24 Women Who Dared to Dream by Bookshelf PH. A deep dive into the lives of 24 Filipinas who have broken barriers and set new standards in their respective fields, this collection includes stories of mothers who are not just nurturing homes but also nurturing change and innovation in society.

Jasmines in Her Hair by Kalpesh Desai. In a poignant, heartfelt tribute, Kalpesh Desai brings to life the experiences he had with a woman he loves. From freestyle poems to letters of love and affection, this book speaks volumes on how women, including moms, can tug at men’s heartstrings and change them for the better.

The Legend of Tessie Agana: Beloved Child Star of the Philippines by Mylene Agana Jao Richardson. What started as a family memoir for a mother and grandmother with dementia, daughter Mylene Agana Jao Richardson celebrates her mother’s cinematic achievements as a child star during the 1950s Golden Age of Philippine Cinema.

Healthy Buhay, Happy Mama: Risa Hontiveros’ Journey through Motherhood by Risa Hontiveros. Senator Risa Hontiveros shares her anecdotes and insights on raising four children as a single mother while serving as a senator with heavy responsibilities to the Filipino public.