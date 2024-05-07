Celebrating motherhood

It’s Mother’s Day again, and while we have our tributes and ways of showing our appreciation and love for our moms, we’re no short of unique plans to show them how much we love and appreciate them.
Here are some gift ideas:
Inspiring tales
Chairmom by Merlee Jayme. For many moms, they have to choose between career or home life. But Chairmom Merlee Jayme shows how integrating both is possible and that any mom can be “mombitious.” Explore the dual demands of leadership in the workplace and nurturing at home as Merlee shares her empowering journey navigating the high stakes of the advertising industry while being a committed mother to four daughters.
Bidang Misis: Paano Tutugon sa Hamon habang OFW si Mister by Gitte Quintos. In Philippine society, overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are more common than we think. It’s a typical story in many families: one parent has to work abroad while the other is left to take care of the family all alone for prolonged periods. This book highlights different stories of Filipino moms who have to maintain their households while their husbands work overseas.
Fearless Filipinas II: 24 Women Who Dared to Dream by Bookshelf PH. A deep dive into the lives of 24 Filipinas who have broken barriers and set new standards in their respective fields, this collection includes stories of mothers who are not just nurturing homes but also nurturing change and innovation in society.
Jasmines in Her Hair by Kalpesh Desai. In a poignant, heartfelt tribute, Kalpesh Desai brings to life the experiences he had with a woman he loves. From freestyle poems to letters of love and affection, this book speaks volumes on how women, including moms, can tug at men’s heartstrings and change them for the better.
The Legend of Tessie Agana: Beloved Child Star of the Philippines by Mylene Agana Jao Richardson. What started as a family memoir for a mother and grandmother with dementia, daughter Mylene Agana Jao Richardson celebrates her mother’s cinematic achievements as a child star during the 1950s Golden Age of Philippine Cinema.
Healthy Buhay, Happy Mama: Risa Hontiveros’ Journey through Motherhood by Risa Hontiveros. Senator Risa Hontiveros shares her anecdotes and insights on raising four children as a single mother while serving as a senator with heavy responsibilities to the Filipino public.
Delicious meals
Gringo introduces two new dishes specially crafted to remind everyone why mom is an MVP.
The Louisiana Shrimp Platter features succulent and spiced shrimps, served alongside tender marble potatoes, buttery corn, and flavorful sausage. The spiced grilled flavor and Louisiana barbecue sauce elevate every bite.
For those craving smoky goodness, try the BBQ Beef Ribs Platter, slow-cooked to perfection and smoke-grilled, these tender beef ribs are generously glazed with barbecue sauce.
Cakes and Pastries unveils its latest creation in time for Mother’s Day — the Ube Queso Cake. This delightful cake is such a treat, featuring a fluffy ube chiffon cake, coated with delectable cheese frosting and filled with queso de bola.
Casa Buenas at the Newport Grand Wing treats mothers like a queen with the Dulce Reina Mother’s Day menu. Throughout the month, celebrations are made more grand with hand-picked favorites in one lavish set. For P5,500 net, relish in Grilled Wrapped Barramundi, Roasted Herb Pork Loin with Chorizo Stuffing, and Roasted Pulpo and Tomato Salad among other savory dishes with Strawberry Shortcake for dessert.
Over at the Garden Wing, a special afternoon tea is served. For P1,500 nett for two persons, enjoy one-on-one time with mom and share tasty sandwiches, mini burgers, and delectable pastries over hot drinks that warm the heart. At Hotel Okura Manila, treat mom by sharing gourmet treats and heartfelt moments at Yawaragi.