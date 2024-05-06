Encounters with the Virgin and Satan (2 of 2)

Author’s note. A Mediatrix confraternity official says the idea for a movie or film feature on the Mediatrix was rejected by both the Carmelite sisters and Sister Teresing when June Keithley proposed it. Keithley decided to make it a documentary, which was approved. In deference to the sisters, this new movie project has been aborted. However, Chapter 2 of the film script is still featured here.

The Virgin appears to Sr. Teresing in her bedroom for the first time. Satan shows its ugly face to her, furious and on fire, with bloodshot eyes glaring.

Sr. Teresing — How is it possible, dear Mama Mary, that you who are so holy and blessed comes to me who is nothing but dust and a sinner?

Blessed Virgin ­— That is what I was waiting to hear from you, my dear child. Suffering will always be with you until the end of your life.

Sr. Teresing ­— I don’t mind the pain as long as you are here with me, Mama Mary.

Sr. Teresing and Mother Mary Cecilia are in the latter’s office. (Subtitle ­— Sr. Teresing and Mother Mary Cecilia, Carmelite Prioress)

Sr. Teresing ­— When I heard her gentle voice for the first time, I smelled the aroma of a flower, like azucena.

Mother Cecilia ­— Mama Mary also talks to me, telling me to help strengthen you.

Sr. Teresing ­— When I fulfilled my promise to her to pray for priests and nuns, the pain vanished.

Sr. Teresing in her bedroom hears three loud knocks at the door. When she opens it, there is no one there. As she closes the door, she hears a deep hoarse voice. She smells a foul odor and quickly covers her nose with her veil.

Satan ­— Your family is suffering because of your disobedience, which displeases God and the Virgin.

Sr. Teresing ­— Why are you bothering me?

Sr. Teresing ­— (Seeing two black footprints on the ceiling) Oh, Mama Mary, please be with me. Give me strength.

Satan ­— I will say it again. Your family is suffering because of your disobedience, which displeases God and the Virgin.

Sr. Teresing ­— Go away. Stop bothering me.

Satan ­— Your obedience to the Virgin and to the Mother Prioress will get you nowhere. Forget them.

Sr. Teresing ­— Why should I listen to you? Depart, evil one.

Sr. Teresing tries to sleep. At 3 a.m., she is awakened by the violent shaking of her bed. For the first time, Satan shows its ugly face to her, furious and on fire, with bloodshot eyes glaring. Satan beats her, leaving marks on her wrists.

Sr. Teresing ­— I am not afraid of you because Mama Mary protects me.

Satan ­— Why do you love the Mother Prioress?

Sr. Teresing ­— Because in loving her, I am loving Jesus and Mama Mary.

Satan disappears.

Mama Mary (voice over) ­— You are a brave girl, my child.

Sr. Teresing — Only because you are here with me. Never leave me, Mama Mary.

Mama Mary (voice over) ­— I am always with you. Do not fear, my child. Your enemy is jealous because you love Mother Cecilia, a source of wisdom and strength. I want you to wash her feet.

Sr. Teresing ­— Yes, I will do it for you, Mama Mary.

Sr. Teresing is with Mother Cecilia in her office.

Sr. Teresing ­— Mama Mary asked me to wash your feet.

Mother Cecilia ­— There is no need for that.

Bishop Alfredo Obviar knocks and enters. Mother Cecilia and Sr. Teresing bow and kiss his ring.

Bishop Obviar — Bless you both.

Mother Cecilia ­— Bishop, Mama Mary asks that Sr. Teresing wash my feet. I am not worthy of that. There is no need.

Bishop Obviar ­— If our Lady asks it, it is better that you obey. I came quickly to warn you that many things are suddenly happening. Pray for wisdom and courage, my daughters. I have to go.

Bishop Obviar leaves. Mother Cecilia sees three azucenas on the floor and a piece of paper which reads, “Please obey. It is for the salvation of your soul and Sr. Teresing’s.”

The two kneel in prayer.