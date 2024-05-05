Altro Mondo introduces its ‘Spotlight Series’

From Aguilar’s poignant commentary on consumerism to Tabamo’s exploration of queer identity through urban realism, each artist brings forth a unique perspective and narrative. Margaux Blas draws from her agricultural heritage and urban experiences while Ja Turla employs hand embroidery as a therapeutic outlet to navigate her mental health journey.

With mediums ranging from painting to embroidery, these artists delve into the depths of human emotion, societal constructs, and personal experiences, inviting viewers to engage in thought-provoking dialogues while reveling in the beauty of artistic expression.

The Spotlight Series is on view from 27 April to 25 May at the Altro Mondo Creative Space at 1159 Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City.