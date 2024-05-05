Altro Mondo introduces its ‘Spotlight Series’

The inaugural edition of the Altro Mondo Creative Space’s Spotlight Series unveils a captivating array of works by emerging contemporary artists, each carving their niche in the local art scene. With no thematic constraints, the artists offer glimpses into their prowess and individual expressions.
Featuring a diverse lineup including Jo Aguilar, Marybob Arce, Margaux Blas, Ikang Gonzales, Alai Laia, Erika Mayo, Jasmine Therese Santos, Jan Marco Tabamo and Ja Turla, this showcase promises an eclectic journey through the minds of these burgeoning talents.
From Aguilar’s poignant commentary on consumerism to Tabamo’s exploration of queer identity through urban realism, each artist brings forth a unique perspective and narrative. Margaux Blas draws from her agricultural heritage and urban experiences while Ja Turla employs hand embroidery as a therapeutic outlet to navigate her mental health journey.
With mediums ranging from painting to embroidery, these artists delve into the depths of human emotion, societal constructs, and personal experiences, inviting viewers to engage in thought-provoking dialogues while reveling in the beauty of artistic expression.
The Spotlight Series is on view from 27 April to 25 May at the Altro Mondo Creative Space at 1159 Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City.