Alvarez, Munguia ready for Mexican war

LAS VEGAS (AFP) — Undisputed super-middleweight world champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and unbeaten Jaime Munguia both made weight Friday for their world boxing title showdown in Las Vegas.

Alvarez, who will put his four super-middleweight belts on the line on Saturday, weighed in at 166.8 lbs while fellow Mexican Munguia tipped the sales at 167.4 lbs.

The fighters greeted each other with respect on the stage in front of the T-Mobile Arena, where thousands of fans turned out to record the spectacle with their cell phones to the sound of mariachi music.

“I feel really good,” Alvarez said.

“I feel in my prime. I feel in my best, because I’ve got no injuries anymore, so I feel my best right now.”

“I’ll show you guys on Saturday night. I’m in my best shape — ever.”

The 33-year-old champion had surgery on his left hand in 2022 after suffering the second loss of his career, against Dmitry Bivol.

Since then, Alvarez has won three straight decisions but he hasn’t added to his tally of knockouts and brings a record of 60-2-2 with 39 knockouts to the bout.

The fight marks Alvarez’s first since 2017 against a Mexican opponent, who has drawn plenty of fans himself for the bout coinciding with the Cinco de Mayo holiday.

Munguia, who boasts a record of 43-0 with 34 knockouts, vowed to make the most of his opportunity.

“Tomorrow, I’m going to be world champion,” said the 27-year-old from Tijuana, who has honed an explosive style under the guidance of trainer Freddie Roach, long-time trainer of Filipino icon Manny Pacquiao.

Promoters have hyped the encounter as a potential changing of the boxing guard, with Munguia poised to dethrone an opponent who made his professional debut way back in 2005.