Craft Beef Fest 2024 on 4 May at Ayala Triangle Gardens

Engkanto Brewery takes the Filipino craft beer community to a new level in Craft Beer Fest 2024, co-presented by AyalaLand, on 4 May at the Ayala Triangle Gardens, Makati City.

Aiming to present more beer choices to the underserved market, Engkanto first brewed its core lineup in 2017, and now launching seasonal brews such as the latest Flirty Flamingo Hibiscus Kolsch, adhering to their natural and local ingredients and brewing processes with constant innovation in mind.

Joining Engkanto at the festival are ten of the finest local craft breweries from different parts of the country that will showcase their best brews at the event: Boondocks Brewing, Bulul Brewery, Cubao X Brewery, Elias Wicked Ales & Spirits, El Deposito Brewery, Mitchell’s Backyard Brewery, Monkey Eagle Brewery, Nipa Brew, Papa Bolo, and Treeline Ales.

Some of the local and international accolades of these homegrown breweries include the Asia Beer Championship (ABC) Champion Beer of Asia for the Summer Breeze Saison of Elias, ABC Gold Award for the Mocha Stout of Mitchell’s, and Brew King Philippines Most Creative Brew and Winning Brewery for Cubao X.

As the local market increases its appreciation of the art and science behind craft beers, the brewers are going to hold beer-tasting masterclasses in the two-day event. Moreover, visitors can also approach them at the booths to boost their knowledge on how great craft beers can be.