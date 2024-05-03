Bong Go aids fire victims in Parañaque City

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit Team visited Barangay La Huerta in Parañaque City on Labor Day, 1 May, to immediately assist fire-hit households.

Go's Malasakit Team held the relief activity at Bulungan La Huerta.

They provided financial assistance, grocery packs, water containers, snacks, shirts, vitamins, masks, and balls for basketball and volleyball to 36 affected families.

"Alam ko pong napakahirap ng panahon ngayon, lalo pa na nasunugan kayo habang bumabangon pa tayo mula sa pandemya. Pero magtulungan lang po tayo at magmalasakit sa bawat isa, malalagpasan din po natin ang krisis bilang nagkakaisang Pilipino," Go encouraged in his video message.

Go then cited that the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) is implementing a ten-year modernization plan mandated by the BFP Modernization Act of 2021.

This legislation is designed to enhance the BFP's readiness and capability in addressing fire incidents.

As a primary author and co-sponsor of Republic Act No. 11589, Go detailed that the modernization efforts for the BFP include procuring advanced fire-fighting equipment, recruiting additional firefighters, and offering specialized training, among other measures.

"Meron na tayong existing na RA 11589 or the BFP Modernization Act of 2021 na pinirmahan ni dating pangulong Rodrigo Duterte. Mandated din na ang BFP to conduct monthly fire prevention campaigns and information drives in partnership with the DILG and respective LGUs," Go explained.

As he maintains his advocacy to improve the health sector of the country, Go, as Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, encouraged those with health concerns to visit Ospital ng Parañaque, where they can conveniently avail of medical assistance programs by the government through its Malasakit Center.

Go initiated the Malasakit Centers program after witnessing the struggles of financially incapacitated Filipinos getting the needed hospital services.

The program was then institutionalized under the Republic Act No. 11463, which established these centers to provide poor and indigent patients convenient access to medical assistance programs by the government.

Principally authored and sponsored by Go, the Act has established 164 centers so far and has helped more than ten million Filipinos nationwide, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

To further improve the health care system and bring primary care, consultations, and early disease detection closer to communities, Go also advocated establishing Super Health Centers nationwide, including two in Parañaque City.

Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the DOH, led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide.

"Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.

Aside from the assistance provided, Go, who is Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported several initiatives in the city to improve public service delivery amid crisis situations.

Among the projects are the rehabilitation and construction of several multipurpose buildings, and the rehabilitation of drainage in Brgy. Don Bosco, improvement of the Parañaque River Promenade Bridge, and acquisition of ambulance units.