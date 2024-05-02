The Bridal Collection 2024

The Sacoria 85 is a modern wedge combining 3000 hand-finished pearl embellishments with clean lines, resulting in an extraordinary shoe that embodies both elegance and glamour. A modern evolution of Jimmy Choo’s legendary Lance shoe, Azia 95 is the ultimate strappy sandal. The double strap detail, inspired by a kiss, is a Jimmy Choo signature and is specially designed to elongate the leg by gently dipping below the ankle.

The Micro Bon Bon, a pearl-embellished iteration of the Bon Bon is inspired by contrasts — hard yet soft, sweet yet bold — and is and the ultimate statement piece. Each of these mini evening bags is finished with approximately 1800 pearl embellishments, which are hand-applied over seven days.

New to the Bridal Collection, an “ice blue hue,” plays out across a curated selection of shoes. These contemporary pieces make the perfect “something blue” for modern brides who want to stay true to their personal style.

For truly unique designs tailored specifically for every couple, Jimmy Choo’s made-to-order service offers a new level of luxury and personalization. With 25 silhouettes across shoes, and over 50 colorways available, the bespoke pieces can be delivered within 12-14 weeks from the initial design appointment. From commemorating the date to adding initials, the service empowers couples to design their fairy-tale moment, creating something beautiful, unique and ever-lasting.