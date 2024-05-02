Green mom journey

Green Baby essentials

Diapers are the most basic need for your baby, and you will need a constant supply of it. Some of the green brands to consider would be Hey Tiger and Rascal & Friends.

Hey Tiger diapers are biodegradable. Its materials are dermatologically tested and have no nasty chemicals, or fragrances. It uses non-toxic, water-based inks only, is chlorine- free and made from sustainably sourced wood fluff pulp.

In addition, Rascal & Friends diapers are made of sustainably sourced and plant-based materials. These diapers are made of super absorbent material, and chlorine free.

Then there’s the Tiny Buds Natural Diaper Changing Spray for quick and easy diaper changes. The spray contains Organic Aloe Vera, restores pH Balance in diaper changes and is Paraben, SLS and alcohol-free.

You should also make sure that you have eco-friendly baby wipes handy not only in your nursery but also when you need to be mobile and on-the-go with your baby. Organic Baby Wipes are 100 percent biodegradable and are infused with aloe vera and other natural ingredients that help prevent diaper rash. It is guaranteed gentle on baby’s skin and safe for the environment.