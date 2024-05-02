Green mom journey

As the saying goes, Mothers know best, and that includes knowing what’s best for their little ones as well as for the environment. Going green and sustainable in their motherhood journey is becoming increasingly popular as more mothers are looking for ways to reduce their environmental impact while looking after the welfare and providing for the needs of their children.
If you’re an advocate of sustainability, Baby Company is your best partner as they offer environmentally friendly products from the best and most trusted baby brands to start your journey to becoming a green mom.
Green Baby essentials
Diapers are the most basic need for your baby, and you will need a constant supply of it. Some of the green brands to consider would be Hey Tiger and Rascal & Friends.
Hey Tiger diapers are biodegradable. Its materials are dermatologically tested and have no nasty chemicals, or fragrances. It uses non-toxic, water-based inks only, is chlorine- free and made from sustainably sourced wood fluff pulp.
In addition, Rascal & Friends diapers are made of sustainably sourced and plant-based materials. These diapers are made of super absorbent material, and chlorine free.
Then there’s the Tiny Buds Natural Diaper Changing Spray for quick and easy diaper changes. The spray contains Organic Aloe Vera, restores pH Balance in diaper changes and is Paraben, SLS and alcohol-free.
You should also make sure that you have eco-friendly baby wipes handy not only in your nursery but also when you need to be mobile and on-the-go with your baby. Organic Baby Wipes are 100 percent biodegradable and are infused with aloe vera and other natural ingredients that help prevent diaper rash. It is guaranteed gentle on baby’s skin and safe for the environment.
Green Baby needs
For your nursing and feeding needs, Green Moms can rely on the Mom & Baby brand for their eco-friendly alternative Silicone Manual Breast Pump and Nursing Pads. The Silicone Breast Pump is made from 100 percent medical grade silicon material, portable, effective and perfect for on-the-go breastfeeding.
The nursing pads fit comfortably and discreetly into the bra to prevent breastfeeding moms from leaking. They can easily be washed and reused, making it an eco-friendly alternative to disposable breast pads.
A nursery will not be complete without a crib. Consider the Lily & Tucker brand for your little ones. Their Tyler Compact 6-in-1 Convertible Crib is a sustainable and versatile crib crafted from pine wood.
To bring your baby around, a Joolz stroller is a good investment. The Joolz AER + Buggy is made out of 100 percent recycled polyester. It has reusable packaging too plus they even plant trees for every stroller sold.
Baby Company is an SM Retail affiliate that participates in the green retail initiative of SM Store, called SM Green Finds. Customers can have a greener shopping experience with a wide selection of eco-friendly products, made with natural ingredients and support communities.