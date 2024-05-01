Vessel with full Pinoy crew hit by Houthi missiles

The lives of 21 Filipino seafarers were put in danger after the vessel that they were manning was hit by Houthi missiles on Monday morning, days after the Philippine government issued an order prohibiting the deployment of Filipino seafarers' onboard passenger and cruise ships set to sail through the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Based on the information provided by Capt. Edgardo Flores, the full Filipino crew Malta-flagged 'Cyclades' of Greek-owned Eastern Mediterranean Maritime Ltd. was proceeding towards the North of the Red Sea and headed to the Suez Canal when the attack happened in the morning of 29 April.

"Luckily no one was hurt. The vessel, along with the crew, is now in the Indian Ocean towards the next port of call," said Flores on Wednesday, the consultant of Manila-based Eastern Mediterranean Manning Agency in Manila who deployed the 21 crewmembers.

The vessel, carrying cargo from Israel, was hit by three missiles from Houthi rebels.

Earlier, the terrorist group vowed to attack vessels if they carry American and Israeli goods on them.

"The vessel was hit by a missile at her port quarter. It sustained minor damage. Two missiles dived into the sea," he told DAILY TRIBUNE.