Quantum films needs child actor

The search continues.

Quantum Films is looking for the newest face to be launched on the big screen for an international film to be shot locally and abroad.

Actor, either male or female, must have ethnic Filipino look and must be willing to travel and shoot in Europe between October and November 2024. Shooting will also be held in various parts of the Philippines from January to March 2025.

The lucky child, who will get to act as co-lead with an Oscar Best Actor winner, must send a one-minute introduction of himself/herself to any of the following: Quantum Films Facebook page www.facebook.com/quantumfilmsph/, TikTok www.tiktok.com/@quantumfilms?_t=8lU4OUSM6i1&_r=1. You many email quantumfilmscasting@gmail.com or Viber message 0928-553-8888.

Deadline is on 15 May.