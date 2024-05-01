New collection highlights vibrant prints, stylish outfits

Global apparel retailer Uniqlo announced the launch on 10 May of a new Uniqlo x Marimekko collection in collaboration with Finnish lifestyle design house Marimekko. The Summer 2024 limited-edition collection features simple, comfortable Uniqlo pieces with Marimekko’s unique and bold prints. This is a wardrobe that stands out in the summer sunshine and will add color to unforgettable moments spent with friends, family and loved ones.

Six iconic Marimekko prints

This latest collection features a total of six iconic Marimekko prints that embody the feeling of summer fun from four celebrated Marimekko designers. The collection includes archive patterns from three decades: 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. Maija Isola’s bold and graphic Melooni (melon) and Pentti Rinta’s small scale repetitive Asema (station) meet with Maija Isola’s abstract floral print Ruukku (pot for flowers) and Katsuji Wakisaka’s Demeter. To bring rhythm to the otherwise abstract mood, the collection features the wavy Lirinä (the sound of gurgling water) also by Rinta, while Vuokko Eskolin-Nurmesniemi’s simplified Galleria (gallery) brings a powerful expression to the collection. The joyful print selection has something for everyone from bold stripes to abstract florals, perfect for the summer days ahead.

Dresses, T-shirts and accessories

The new collection offers a wide array of dresses that are perfect for summer outfits along with matching accessories, from bucket hats, canvas slip-ons and round mini shoulder bags to other playful accessories. In addition to women’s and girls items, the new collection also includes pieces for babies. The perfect summer outfit can be coordinated sets of matching prints or a mix of comfortable shirts and t-shirts together with skirts.